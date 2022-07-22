The National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) chairman, MC Oluomo, has backed popular singer, Portable Omolalomi amid the backlash of ‘one million boys.’

Portable had stated in a viral video that he was the founding father of the cult group ‘one million boys’ which triggered threats.

Recall Vanguard published a report, wherein, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba issued a directive to the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the singer’s link with the cult groups; One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.

In a new video shared on his social media, MC Oluomo assured the singer’s safety at the locations where he had been threatened to stay off.

Speaking futher on their political ambition, Portable emphasized his support to the reelection of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“This is Lagos state, I cannot say anyone should not walk. You said he should not step foot in Agege, Lekki, and Oshodi; who are in those places if not us,” MC Oluomo said in part.