The ugly Canal located in Idi-Oro of Alhaji Lasisi bus stop Mushin has in the past two months claimed the lives of some passers-by, in the likes of Abosede 25-year-old, and Tijani 50-year-old as a result of their ignorance of the nature of the canal.

Also on Friday, a 15-year-old student, Erinle Mouturayo Mary was also found dead in the same canal at Idi-Oro Mushin Lagos State.

Mary who was a student of Ajigbeda Girls High School Surulere was on her way back from school on a Friday afternoon after a downpour and mistakenly flopped into the bad Canal.

All effort to rescue her failed as she was found dead by some road mechanic, 12 kilometers from the Idi-Oro bus stop where she drowned.