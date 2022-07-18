Aralola Olamuyiwa, better known as Ara was a guest on Vanguard‘s Instagram Live session on Friday where she bared her mind of sundry issues ranging from how she started drumming to being a single mom and feminism.

“No, I don’t feel inferior. I’d be lying if I say I don’t miss that stability of having a partner in my life, but one thing I’ve come to realize in this part of the world is that African men cannot contain a strong female like myself”, Ara told Vanguard‘s Benjamin Njoku when asked if she feels insecure being a single mom.