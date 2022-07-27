Sarah Ajesi

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The family of Sarah Ajesi, mother of three, knock down by vehicle learners, along Irese Road, Akure, Ondo state capital, has cried for justice and persecution of her killers.

The deceased husband, Bolarinwa Ajesi, was equally seriously injured during the accident which occurred at about 4 pm on July 18th this year.

Speaking with newsmen, the family, through their lawyer, Barrister, lbukun Fasanmi, said they are not pleased with the way the police command was handling the case, adding that the family wanted justice and the matter not swept under the carpet.

Barrister Fasanmi, in a petition to the state police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said that her gruesome death was caused by “persons learning how to drive vehicle without legitimate driving permit while using the white Sienna vehicle of Okeke Ugochuckwu Udoka registered as a commercial vehicle with number RBC 867 XD”

” It also cause bodily harm to Bolarinwa Ajesi having recklessly and unlawfully used the road without lawful authorization with a Sienna bus contrary to road traffic act,

“The gruesome murder of Late Mrs. Sarah Ajesi by the trio of Okeke Ugochuckwu Udoka; Mr. Wale and his woman-friend is most unfortunate and calls for dispassionate investigation and prosecution, to say the least.

“By a letter dated 26th July, 2022, we have called on the Commissioner of Police Ondo State to wade into the matter with a view to reviewing all the noticed lapses delaying the proper investigation and prosecution of the matter. The corpse is still in the morgue without justice.

“It is understood that Mr and Mrs Ajesi had gone to work and on their way back around 4pm on the 18th day of July, 2022 were recklessly knocked down by a vehicle registered as a commercial van with number plate RBC 867 XD in the most dangerous manner that anyone could imagine.

” While Mr. Ajesi managed to find his feet on the ground after a very horrible fall, the woman behind the wheel of the vehicle mentioned above reversed and further crushed late Mrs. Sarah Ajesi on the head in a most gruesome manner and indeed caused her untimely death.

“Though it is understood that two of the culprits, that is the woman that drove and the man tutoring her, are currently in the police detention, we hereby call for the arrest and prosecution of the Udoka Ogochuckwu Okeke who gave out his car for such an unlawful venture that caused the untimely death of the deceased.

“This fellow is allegedly being aided by some people in authority to prevent being arrested and or extend the investigation to him.

“The particulars of errors and recklessness that led to the death of our client’s wife are:The vehicle was not registered or dedicatedly inscribed as a vehicle set aside for learner or for driving lessons.The driver does not have a learner’s permit.

“The Man known as Wale who acted as tutor had no such authorization to teach learner on the highway with a commercial sienna vehicle. That the owner of the vehicle is complicit in that he released his vehicle for such an illegal venture thereby contributed to and caused the death of the Sarah Ajesi.

“We hereby call on all the people concerned to do the needful and ensure that justice is served in this regard to forestall the threats of protest against the handling of this case by the Police.

Contacted, the state police command spokesman, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the matter , said the case could not be swept under the carpet.

” There is nothing like sweeping the case under the carpet. If the lawyer has written to the CP, he can follow it up by coming to my office, to come and check if the letter has been treated. We shall do our best on the matter.