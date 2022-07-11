By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday vowed to join the solidarity strike being planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over a protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and other Unions in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Among other Unions that are presently on strike include Non-Academic Staff Union of Eductuational and Associated Institutions, NASU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

NUPENG in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, argued that the rank-and-file members of NUPENG aligned with the NLC’s position on protest against unfortunate situation in the tertiary education sector and would the not hesitate to join in the proposed nationwide strike on the matter.

According to the statement, “NUPENG is worried and concerned about the prolonged ASUU, NASU, SSANU strike that has left activities in our tertiary institutions paralyzed for the past eight months. The Union joins other Unions to condemn the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

“We are deeply worried that the strike has left thousands of University students stranded and idle, making some of them susceptible to go into various social vices and crimes, thus truncating what otherwise should have been wonderful assets and blessings to our great nation and humanity.

“This is definitely an unfortunate and a sad commentary on the level of governance and sensitivity of the political leaders. This also without doubt shows the insensitivity of the current administration towards promoting and projecting good and quality education. We are seriously concerned that instead of addressing the nagging issues in the educational sector, unscrupulous politicians are busy campaigning and wasting resources over the 2023 general elections.

It is against this background that NUPENG demands together with other Trade Unions, that the Federal Government must immediately address and resolve all demands of ASUU, NASU and SSANU without any further delay to avert national solidarity actions from our members across the Country.

“The rank-and-file members of NUPENG align with the NLC’s position on protest against unfortunate situation in the tertiary education sector and will not hesitate to join in the proposed nationwide strike on the matter. A stitch in time saves nine. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

“We are by this statement putting all our members on alert to be in solidarity actions on the directive of Nigeria Labour Congress at very short notice. Our Solidarity remains constant, for the Union makes us strong.”