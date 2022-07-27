.

Idowu Bankole

In three separate events today, at Mobil Filling Station Orlu, Fire Service Junction Owerri and Enyiogwugwu Junction in Mbaise, Governor Hope Uzodimma flagged off the construction of Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa road (22.1km) and Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road (46km).

The road construction which was awarded to Craneburg, a world-class construction company handling the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe road, would transform the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road into a dual carriage road with street lights and drainage system, likewise that of Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa road.

In his speech, the Governor called on the various host communities to support the State Government and the handling contractor for a smooth and speedy completion of the projects. He further stressed the need for a peaceful and enabling environment for the contractor to perform optimally.

Governor Hope Uzodimma called on the contractor to apply all standards in the construction of these roads, stating that the economic importance of the roads mean so much to the State and as such, Imolites expect nothing but quality and durable construction.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari on his approval and support for the construction of these federal roads, he re-echoed his administration’s commitment towards the repositioning of the State for industrialization.