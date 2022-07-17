Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has appointed pioneer Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr Enyinnaya Onuegbu as his Chief Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau of his administration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, in Owerri on Sunday.

According to the statement, his appointment takes immediate effect.

Onuegbu also had a short stint as Commissioner for Power before the governor dissolved his Cabinet that affected him.

The statement disclosed that Uzodimma announced the appointment on Saturday at a meeting with candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Onuegbu, an ex-officio member of the APC, is a committed member of the party and has many years of active experience in legal practice.

“He hails from Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State and as the Traditional Prime Minister of his community, goes by the title of Ebekuodike,” the statement added.

Uzodimma urged Onuegbu to bring the wealth of experience he had acquired in the traditional, political and legal institutions into the office. (NAN)