.

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday accused the opposition of celebrating the Awo-Omamma incident in the Oru East Local government area in the state, which led to the alleged killings of many youths by the Enubeagu security outfit, in the area last Sunday, as they were returning from a traditional wedding ceremony.

The government said this to Vanguard in Owerri, through the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

According to the Information Commissioner, “The opposition was jubilating because of their mischievous vested interest in the security breaches in some parts of the Orlu zone, their hasty conclusion on the incident has further exposed them as the sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the area.”

He continued: “The same opposition elements who did not condemn the not too distant incident of the random beheading of people and the displaying of their heads in market squares as well as the discovery of a dungeon where hundreds were buried and cannibal practised have suddenly become rabid crusaders against the shedding of blood as if the blood of those other people was ordinary water.

“The fact that these same elements could also not find the voice to condemn the burning of the country home of the governor and that of members of his government, in the same zone, equally confirm their complicity otherwise “why should they condone bloodletting and criminality in the same orlu axis only to hurry to condemn the government for a crime it did not commit in the same area?

“Both those arrested during the DSS operation and the Pioneer who took the security agencies to the venue where the non-state actors were meeting have confessed that the shoot-out occurred at the camp of criminals who were planning how to violently enforce a sit-at-home order the next day.”

“Just take a look at the pattern of the insurrection and concentration of criminal activities. They are in the Orlu zone, especially Orlu, Orsu, Oru East and Oru West, giving the false impression that the governor is not wanted even by his people. Can’t you see that this is a well-planned script of the opposition?

“It is absurd for anyone to accuse Government of killing its youth. That is pure madness. The government is awaiting details of the investigation from security agencies. But what has been established so far is that those who died were those at the camp. Once investigations are concluded and there is evidence of any innocent victim, the government will take appropriate steps to mitigate the loss,” he said.