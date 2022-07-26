By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— RENOWNED Niger Delta environmentalist, Mr. Alagoa Morris, has said the use of ‘force’ would not stop bush refineries in Niger Delta and urged the Federal Government to redeem its promise of empowering the operators through issuance of licences and establishment of modular refineries.

Morris, who is the Head, Bayelsa Office of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

His words: “Well, of course they are terming them to be criminals even though the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while holding forth as the acting president, when the president was on medical trip in the United Kingdom, acknowledged their significance, promising that the government was mulling the idea of grouping the illegal refiners into cooperatives group and issue them licences to contribute meaningfully to the GDP of the country.

“So, I think one of the best ways is for the Federal Government that has arrogated to itself everything about oil and gas to come down from its high place, keep ego aside and organise a stakeholders meeting in Abuja or in any Niger Delta state to take genuine steps with a view to ensuring lasting solution to the issue of bush refineries from a point of win/win.

“Using force did not stop militancy, so it will be difficult to apply the Odi method, where innocent community people were killed. These very persons (operators of the camps) will leave the sites well before security operatives even arrive the sites.

“Accordingly, some of us have suggested small size modular refineries to be established whereby it would be joint business between the government and local refiners.

“Sadly, huge amount of money is used to import refined products, the nation’s refineries are in a state of comatose and it is only logical to take advantage of the local technology and improve on it, especially as these persons are amply motivated as stakeholders and not like the usual NNPC staff, who sees his place of work as government property. This has to be jointly owned.

“If government is not comfortable with this, then the only option left for government is to completely stop the artisanal refiners and I doubt if the capacity and political will is sufficient to do that too.”

*Says FG should fulfill promise on modular refineries

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— RENOWNED Niger Delta environmentalist, Mr. Alagoa Morris, has said the use of ‘force’ would not stop bush refineries in Niger Delta and urged the Federal Government to redeem its promise of empowering the operators through issuance of licences and establishment of modular refineries.

Morris, who is the Head, Bayelsa Office of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

His words: “Well, of course they are terming them to be criminals even though the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while holding forth as the acting president, when the president was on medical trip in the United Kingdom, acknowledged their significance, promising that the government was mulling the idea of grouping the illegal refiners into cooperatives group and issue them licences to contribute meaningfully to the GDP of the country.

“So, I think one of the best ways is for the Federal Government that has arrogated to itself everything about oil and gas to come down from its high place, keep ego aside and organise a stakeholders meeting in Abuja or in any Niger Delta state to take genuine steps with a view to ensuring lasting solution to the issue of bush refineries from a point of win/win.

“Using force did not stop militancy, so it will be difficult to apply the Odi method, where innocent community people were killed. These very persons (operators of the camps) will leave the sites well before security operatives even arrive the sites.

“Accordingly, some of us have suggested small size modular refineries to be established whereby it would be joint business between the government and local refiners.

“Sadly, huge amount of money is used to import refined products, the nation’s refineries are in a state of comatose and it is only logical to take advantage of the local technology and improve on it, especially as these persons are amply motivated as stakeholders and not like the usual NNPC staff, who sees his place of work as government property. This has to be jointly owned.

“If government is not comfortable with this, then the only option left for government is to completely stop the artisanal refiners and I doubt if the capacity and political will is sufficient to do that too.”