A group of anti Muslim-Muslim campaigners have stormed the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja which is the venue of the official unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

The anti Muslim-Muslim group numbering over some decades displayed placards with various inscriptions showing their stand against the running mate.

Tinubu who would be contesting the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria decided to chose Shettima who is a Muslim as his running mate, unlike other candidates who chose running mates of different religions.

Keep in mind that Nigeria is a highly religious country and the major religions in the country are the Christian, Muslim and the traditional religions.

With the fear of a particular religion dominating governance, Nigerian political office-holders have always chosen their running mates in such a way that all religions are represented.

Consequently, the political make-ups in the country have always been an admixture of persons representing the different religions mostly found in the country.

Also, most electorates in the country equally consider the religion of the candidates while voting.

Therefore, when Tinubu who is a Muslim declared that Shettima who is equally a Muslim, would be his running mate, most Nigerians, especially Christians condemned his choice.

The anti Muslim-Muslim group who stormed the venue of the unveiling condemned the makeup of the APC candidacy.

Other critiques noted that the Late Yar’ Adua, Obasanjo, Jonathan and the current administration of Muhammadu Buhari all respected the Muslim-Christian ticket.

The group also said that Tinubu ought to have respected the sensibilities of Nigerians by choosing a Christian instead of a Muslim as his running mate.