By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

THE love story of late Boluwatife Bamidele and his fiancée, Ifeoluwa Akanni was, ordinarily, meant to blossom.

However, the nine-year-old love tale ended in tragedy as the two lovebirds succumbed to death over infidelity and rage.

The two young lovers were engaged on October 4, 2021, to solemnize their relationship before Boluwatife travelled to Cairo in search of greener pasture and return to the country early this month to give Ifeoluwa a surprise birthday gift.

However, what ought to be a fun-filled trip eventually became a death trap for the two lovers.

Boluwatife’s death

According to Osun Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, Ifeoluwa had on Sunday, July 17, 2022, set their house on fire around 9 pm while an intoxicated Bamidele was allegedly sleeping before she eloped.

The police, thereafter, declared Ifeoluwa wanted, after which the news of her suicide spread into town.

Boluwatife’s family outburst

Following the demise of Boluwatife and the reported death of Ifeoluwa, Boluwatife’s brother Bode said his fiancée faked her death.

He, however, tasked Osun Police Command to probe her said death.

The deceased’s friends and associates out of anger invaded Ifeoluwa’s parents’ uncompleted apartment in the Kobo area of the state capital and vandalised the one room where the parents resided.

Ifeoluwa’s suicide and suicide notes

After the burial of Boluwatife, last Wednesday, Ifeoluwa, who had absconded, sent a voice note to some of her friends and late fiancé’s friend too.

She denied being responsible for Boluwatife’s death.

In one of the voice notes, she told one of Boluwatife’s friends that she did not kill his friend and sought a spiritual probe into the situation.

She also vowed to return to Osogbo to surrender herself to the police but Ifeoluwa was brought to Osogbo dead.

It was alleged that she poisoned herself after absolving herself of Boluwatife’s death.

In one of her chats, she said: “To my genuine friends that love me and give listening ears. Mummy Fife, Dj Whizzy, Mummy Laurel, Mhiz Ammie, Adeoluwafemi, Dimeji, Odunola, Tiara. I love you guys and I am sending this to appreciate your love.

“Omobaba, VP, Alahusa, Fourty, my baby, Mummy love. Please ensure that Teebam’s legacy lives on including mine. Remember IFETIFE.

“I did not kill your friend, you all know I really loved him and I still do even to the point of my death. Do the finding everywhere Omobaba and Fourty especially. I am counting on you guys. Boluwatife will appreciate this so much.”

Boluwatife’s many enemies

Vanguard gathered that the deceased had made a lot of enemies for himself in the line of business he chose.

It was alleged that the late Boluwatife was a Yahoo boy.

It was reported that he had many unfinished deals with some of his clients as their middleman.

According to a source within their circle, Boluwatife had some issues with many of his clients, especially withholding a share of money belonging to them after cards have been dropped into his various accounts.

The source, who spoke in confidence, said: “One of such cases, is that of Dapo, where Boluwatife withheld about a N8million which is 30 percent of the entire deal he had with the deceased before he travelled to Cairo.

“Till his death, he did not refund the money due to Dapo and his team, which took the intervention of many people, including known a cultist, before Dapo’s team decided to let go few days to Bolu’s death.”