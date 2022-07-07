By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Senior Staff Club of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka yesterday honoured the presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Peter Umeadi with its highest award at his Nri, Anaocha local government area country home in Anambra State.

President of the club, Professor Chukwuemeka Ubaka, who led all the executive members of the club to present the award said it was the first time the club was honouring anybody outside the university campus, adding that it was to celebrate Umeadi for his achievements in the judiciary and academics.

Umeadi, who is the former Chief Judge of Anambra State is currently a professor of law at the Enugu Campus of the university.

At the ceremony, Ubaka also assured the APGA candidate of the support of members of the club in his aspiration to win next year’s presidential election.

“This is the first time the club moved out of the university to honour any of its members and it is because you have achieved so much in the judiciary and academics” , Ubaka said

He appealed to Umeadi to kick off his Enugu State campaign at the club’s arena, noting that as part of the university community, it would be the delight of members to witness such a historic event.

Accepting the award, Umeadi described it as significant, adding that he was excited to have made history.

According to him, the beauty of the award was that it came at the time he is the presidential candidate of APGA, assuring them that his campaigns would center on his plans to move the country forward within four years.

” I am an Igbo man who wants to be president of Nigeria. I have met Igbo people in Diaspora and they have assured me that they will stand by me”, Umeadi said.