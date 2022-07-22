By Innocent Anaba

A lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, has dragged the Nigerian Customs Service Board and the Nigerian Customs Service before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, demanding N160 million as damages over his unlawful detention and extortion by men of the service.

Ojukwu through his counsel, Segun Fiki is also asking the court to determine whether he was liable to pay import duty, value-added tax and other levies to the defendants in respect of his personal effects, because of the provisions of Section 8 of the Customs, Excise Tariff, etc (Consolidation) Act and paragraph 7 of the Second Schedule to the Customs, Excise Tariff, etc (Consolidation) Act.

He also wants the court to determine whether or not, his detention and restraining him from leaving the airport premises to take his medications until he pays the import duty, value-added tax and other levies of four pieces of iPhone 13 Pro were unlawful.

He asks the court to declare that his unlawful detention and being restrained from leaving the airport premises to take his medications until he pays the import duty, value-added tax and other levies on the four pieces of iPhone 13 Pro amounts to unlawful arrest and detention.

He is also praying the court to direct the defendants to refund the total sum of N404,417, being the import duty, value-added tax (VAT) and other levies, which were unlawfully demanded and collected from him by the defendants upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on February 20, 2023.