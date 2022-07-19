.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Unknown Gunmen, suspected to be bandits have abducted the traditional ruler (District Head) of Kuchibuyi community in the outskirts in Bwari Area Council of FCT after shooting sporadically to ensure there was no resistance to their kidnap mission.

Sources said the traditional ruler, Malam Isiaka Dauda was abducted in his Private residence, located close to his palace during a wee hour attack which lasted between 12 am and 1 am on Sunday.

The gunmen said to be about 15 persons in number, reportedly fired sporadically on arrival at the community which alerted the Vigilantes in the area but surprisingly, there was no resistance from the Vigilantes or fightback against the kidnappers.

The attackers were said to have initially forced their way into a room within the compound in search of the traditional ruler and later searched other rooms before locating him in one of the rooms and made away with him.

They abductors were said to have left with the traditional ruler through a separate but untarred route that leads to Bwari town without any resistance from the Vigilantes.

Contacted on the development, Police Spokesperson of FCT Command said, DSP Josephine Adeh said she will get back on the issue. However, the Area Commander in Kubwa, ACP Muhammad Ndagi, reportedly confirmed the incident, noting that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Recall that in March, unknown gunmen suspected to be armed bandits/terrorists also kidnapped the traditional ruler of Bukpe Community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The suspected kidnappers invaded the community in large numbers and abducted His Royal Highness, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi after shooting sporadically to scare away members of the community

The Bukpe incident which occurred between the hours of 9 pm and 10 pm also resulted in the abduction of the Chief Imam of the Bukpe Community Central Mosque who is also sibling to the abducted traditional ruler, Malam Jibrin was also attacked and wounded during the invasion.

Narrating his experience after regaining his freedom from captivity 18 days after, Alhaji Shamidozhi said they took him across streams, hills and valleys before arriving at the abductors’ den.

“Whenever it was night, they would bring a thick rope to tie my two legs and hands until the following morning when they wanted to feed me with rice, spaghetti, beans or garri.”

“The bandits were over 200, and all of them were carrying sophisticated weapons. In fact, they were into groups within the same camp, with some of them playing Fulani music”, he had stated in an interview.