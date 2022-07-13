‘

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

A suspected cultist and student of Open University, Ilorin, Mohammed Isiaka has been shot dead Tuesday during a clash in Ilorin.

Mohammed, who was shot in the neck by a rival cult member was a prime target of earlier clash attack of the two rivals cult groups, Vanguard reliably gathered.

The victim who was said to be the ring leader of his group, was sighted by his rivals,at Surulere and chased down to Akerebiata area where he was shot in the neck at a close range.

He died before he could be taken to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH),Ilorin where the doctor confirmed his death on arrival.

Spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development in a statement he issued in Ilorin .

Okasanmi said the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo has ordered discreet investigation into the incident.

The statement reads,”Today information was recieved that at about 1630hrs, some boys suspected to be cultists visited a house at Akerebiata area of Ilorin, attacked one Mohammed Isiaka ‘m’ aged 23yrs, a computer science student of the Open University Ilorin , shot him in the chest.

“Policemen from C Division who raced to the scene on receipt of the information, took the victim to UITH, where the victim was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) has ordered a discreet and result- oriented investigation into the matter. The good people of KWARA STATE,particularly the residents of the area are advised to go about their lawful businesses as adequate security arrangements have been emplaced to forestall any revenge attack.

“The CP also assures the PEOPLE that the perpetrators of the heinous act would be fished out and prosecuted.”the statement said.