The Chancellor and World Grand Chairman Board of Trustee of University of Nations for Quality Education USA, Mexico and associates worldwide, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, has commended the World Grand Board of Trustees of World.

According to the Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu world renowned Professor of Computer Science, Information Communication and Technology, the institution was granted the new status with License Number: WAC. L/WWW/0111 which was filed at the Office of the General Executive Secretary of World Accreditation Commission in USA and Its Secretariat in South America at Office of Ambassador of UNESCO in Argentina and also shared with its offices world wide.



Aremu the UNESCO Laureate said this was also in accordance with the legal documents he received from the General Executive Secretary of World Accreditation Commission an Official partner of UNESCO, Prof. Sir, M. Howard Pilley and cosigned by Representative of UNESCO , Sir Emilio Luis that the University now has international, global chartered status to operate as an internationally chartered autonomous university in all the countries of the world under the ancient International law of United States of America as a legitimate entity.



The Chancellor defined the words “Chartered” and “Charter” according to Oxford dictionary: “Chartered is a written grant by the sovereign or legislative power of a country, by which a body such as a city, company, or university is founded or its rights and privileges, also defined: A charter is the grant of authority or rights, stating that the granter formally recognizes the prerogative of the recipient to exercise the rights specified.”



He gave more explanation on the benefits of the new development the Institution has from the US Government: “Leaders of University of Nations for Quality Education hope the new chartered university will be more than the sum of its parts.



“Leaders hope the new chartered university would be more successful in attracting both funding and new students.



“Universities were chartered to award more own degrees and could within limits lay on whatever courses they liked.



“So our International Charter at University of Nations for Quality Education will give us more power as autonomous University.



“University of Nations for Quality Education, USA ,Mexico and associates worldwide is now a global university to offer professional and vocational trainings and higher education through this international chartered and license.