By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Federal Ministry Of Education, FME, in collaboration with Benue State Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, have commenced the training of members of Mothers’ Association, Community Volunteers and Head Teachers for the implementation of the Back-to-School-Campaign in Benue state.

The intervention is a United Nations Children’s Fund, Global Partnership for Education, Federal Ministry of Education, UNICEF/GPE/FME, supported campaign in the State.

Speaking at the two-day training held at the LGEA Central School Ugba and LGEA Central School Katsina-Ala, in Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs respectively, the FME Team Lead, Mrs. Confidence Okonkwo said the objective of the training was to equip the Mothers’ Association, Community Volunteers and Community Leaders with the tools on how to identify Out-Of-School-Children, OOSC.

Mrs. Okonkwo noted that the training would enable the trainees know their roles as Community Stakeholders and the strategies to adopt to bring the OOSC back to school.

She expressed optimism that the training, if put to use “will enhance enrollment in schools, improve literacy, ensure high enrollment, retention and transition rates in the two focused LGAs and Benue state as a whole.”

Also, Mrs. Cupi Tarfena of FME said, education had many benefits as “it is the most important national resource. An educated person is an asset for the individual, family and community.” She urged all stakeholders to join in the campaign to ensure all children were enrolled in school.

Speaking on behalf of Benue SUBEB, the Director Social Mobilization, Mr. Emmanuel Ejeh represented by the Enrollment Drive Campaign Desk Officer, Emmanuella Akese expressed gratitude to UNICEF, GPE and FME for initiating and funding the laudable programme.

He lamented that the outbreak of COVID-19 compounded the already existing OOSC phenomenon in Nigeria as many children could not return to school, “even when the pandemic seemed to have reduced.”

Mr. Ejeh who sued for the sustenance of the campaign stressed that the crucial roles community stakeholders play to bring OOSC back to school could not be overemphasized.

In their separate speeches, the Education Secretary of Logo LGA, Mrs. Terseer Amon and her Katsina-Ala counterpart, Mr. Jonathan Chagba, charged the participants to take the training seriously and be committed to the campaign.

They regretted that enrollment in Basic Education Schools had greatly reduced while drop-out-rates were on the rise describing the situation as worrisome but expressed joy that the campaign would salvage the situation.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Mr. Akume Oryina and Binta Hassan pledged their support to the campaign to ensure that all school age children in Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs were in school.