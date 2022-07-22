By Boluwaji Obahopo

Kogi State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has convened a 5 day workshop for the state to developed 2023 Annual Operational Plan (AOP) and Costing for the health sector.

The Federal Government had launched the National Strategic Health Development plan ( NSHDP) for 2018 to 2022 with each state required to develop their State Strategic Health Development Plans.

The workshop convened by UNICEF for Kogi State stakeholders in the health sectors span from July 18 July 22, 2022.

Speaking at the 5 days meeting in Abuja, the UNICEF Health Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ifeyinwa Anyawo said the intensed training was aimed at developing and costing the 2023 Annual Operational Plan to enable it align with the State Budget Cycle.

“The workshop is also aimed at engaging with the Kogi State Team, comprising of Stakeholders in the Health sector including Heads of Programmes, Development Partners, Healthcare Providers, Legislators, Academia among others to facilitate and galvanize action for inclusion of costed AOP into the State 2023 budget.

She noted that if the State get the plan well, getting financial support from international health donor agencies will be easy and seamless.

Dr.Angus Ikpe, Consultant/Head, Strategic Planning, Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, emphasized the need for realistic Annual Operational Plan that will help redefine the health sector of the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Health, Mr. Adeniyi Moraiyewa noted that adequate planning is necessary for effective and efficient health care, hence the Annual Operational Plan facilitated by UNICEF.

Mr. Moraiyewa, who described the development of the plan as long overdue, pointed out the annual operational plan when launched will compliment the massive investment of the State Government in the Health Sector.

“This plan is significant because it is a matter that has been expected to be done for some years now, we are delighted that Kogi.”

According to him, the Report of the AOP will serve as a template fair decision making especially in the health sector of the State.

“We are immensely grateful to UNICEF for sponsoring this programme, we are happy because about 53 Directors, Management Staff of Kogi State Ministry of Health are here. We know that by the time the Annual Operational Plan Report is complete, it will serve as a template for decision making particularly health related programmes.”

Dr. Yetunde who is the Head of Program, Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme, said the Annual Operational Plan being developed is a plus to the health insurance policy in the state.

She said when operational, “It will complement the state efforts at reducing out of pocket spending while increasing health care reach for the residents of the state. The AOP will help put health issues in better perspective. It will strengthen health system and allow more people to get access to better health care.”

The Annual Operational Plan is expected to be the frame work on which the short, medium and long term projection of health sector will be hinged on.