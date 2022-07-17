By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi has called on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to come to their aid in the construction of a new library for the institution.

Prof. Obi, who made the appeal in a chat with Vanguard, on Sunday in Calabar, also appealed for assistance from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Federal Ministry of Education.

She said that the concern and worry of the university were on the state of the library stressing that the library has deteriorated badly.

According to Prof. Obi , the 13th Governing Council of the university was also disturbed about the state of the library, hence members gave their commitment to its rehabilitation.

Obi said:”I want to call on TETFUND, Ministry of Education, NDDC and alumnus of University of Calabar to come to support of the university in rehabilitating the university’s library.

“For now, that is where our worry and concern is because we do not have a library. Our library over the years deteriorated and nothing was done to revive it, so we need to revive it, hence we need the support of all relevant agencies to see that our library is upstanding.

“We are looking for funds to rehabilitate the university library. We cannot operate without a library because the library is the sole of the university.

“It is our hope that when we get responses from all the relevant agencies, we will get our library up and standing, with state-of-the-art tools, reading, and other learning materials like our counterparts in developed parts of the world,” she said.