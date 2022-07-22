By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State government in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, Pro-poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria, SEDIN programme has inaugurated the State Employment Council to address unemployment among its citizens.

The Council, which is to serve as a bridge and coordination platform to guide, streamline and coordinate State efforts towards employment promotion and job creation in the State is comprised of the public and private sector stakeholders.

Inaugurating the Council on Thursday, at the old Government House in Jos, the State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden who represented Governor Simon Lalong outlined the mandate of the council and urged members to be diligent and committed in the discharge of their duties as well as ensure compliance with the agreed mandate.

According to him, “As you are all aware, unemployment is a major social and economic problem facing Nigeria and indeed Plateau resulting in poverty, hunger, and insecurity among others. This is why Governments at the national and sub-national levels have reduced unemployment a major focus by adopting various measures, policies, and programmes towards addressing the menace.

“Data available from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at 3rd Quarter of 2018 stood at 23.1%, while under-employment stood at 20.1%. In the 2nd Quarter of 2020, the unemployment rate moved up to 27.1% and underemployment to 28.6%. The recently released data for the 4th Quarter of 2020 also revealed a further increase in the unemployment rate while the under-employment rate declined slightly. The NBS 4th Quarter data of 2021 places Nigeria’s unemployment rate at 33.3% from 27.1%.

“For Plateau State, according to the National Bureau of Statistics labour data for 4th Quarter 2020, the State has a total working-age population of 2,690,344 with less than half (about 1,284,574) in the labour force. Of these, 26.59% are unemployed while 26.15% are under-employed. This means that a total of 52.74 of the 1,284,574 in the labour force are either unemployed or not fully employed and therefore not contributing maximally to the economy of the State.

“Even though the high unemployment rate in Plateau may have been impacted by this obvious movement of young people from other northern states to Plateau State in search of opportunities, nevertheless, the current rate of unemployment in the State is very concerning and therefore needs to be addressed urgently considering the impact of high unemployment on crimes and criminality and general breach of the peace and security in the State…”

He added, “In line with the National Policy on Employment, the State Government has decided that a State Employment Council be set up to serve as bridge and coordination platform to guide, streamline and coordinate state efforts towards employment promotion and job creation in the State. The Council is comprised of public and private sector stakeholders.

“The mandate of the Council is to assess the general unemployment situation in the country and job creation landscape in the State and identify opportunities and priority sectors for job creation and gaps in the current implementation framework including gaps in the institutional arrangements and overlaps as well as policy gaps and make recommendations to Government.

“Support the development of State employment policy and strategies and ensure such that such strategies align with Government vision on job creation. Support the integration of the SDGs, gender, and issues of vulnerable groups like persons with disability and displaced persons into the State job creation and employment promotion strategies. Support the implementation of employment strategies and keep track of results.

“Provide advice on reforms that will enable job creation in the State. Review State proposals on job creation and suggest recommendations to the Government on the best approach for implementation. Establish linkages with the National Employment Council and ensure Plateau State benefits maximally from the implementation of Federal interventions on job creation and employment promotion.

“Hold periodic stakeholders’ dialogue on job creation and employment promotion in the state. Provide advice on risks and possible mitigations for job creation. Support the monitoring of strategy implementation and reporting. Periodically brief the State Governor on activities and achievements on job creation, challenges, and further support required from the State. Carry out other activities that may be incidental or relevant for the achievement of its mandates…”

Earlier, the State Representative of GIZ, Hauwa Mankilik noted that “… unemployment is a huge problem in Nigeria,” and “the unemployment rate in Plateau State is not good hence the urgent need to address the issue because employment is useful in all aspects…”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu who shall serve as the Chairman of the Council said they are aware of the issue and would work “diligently to deliver on the mandate.”