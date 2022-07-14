By Gabriel Olawale

First City Monument Bank, FCMB in partnership with Youth Empowerment Foundation, YEF has empowered young Nigerians on how to run a successful business with the aim of addressing unemployment in the country.

Speaking during a two-day capacity building in Lagos, Team Lead, CSR and Sustainability for FCMB, Mr. Omoniyi Iyanda said that the programme which was the fifth edition geared toward preparing youths for the future.

“As an organization, we think beyond profit. Entrepreneurship is the way to go in changing the narrative around our business and our environment. That is why we are passionate about doing this as a responsible organization.

“FCMB have three cardinal CSR pillars which are economic empowerment, poverty alleviation and environmental sustainability. These three pillars revolve around the SDG in such a way that we keep doing our business as a responsible organization that cares about people in the communities.

“This programme has been running in Lagos State, Oyo State and FCT Abuja since 2016. The reason why we empowered young people for the future is that we have a clear idea of what the future should look like in building a bigger, better and brighter future for Nigerians.

“Our vision is to be the premier financial services group of African origin. We are investing in the youth of the present time such that they bring about a better nation.

Iyanda admonished the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors, change the situation around them and impact society positively.

On her part, the Program Manager and Child Protection Officer, Youth Empowerment Foundation, Tolulope Osoba said that the programme aimed to equip young people with basic skills to run a successful business.

“We are putting this programme together because we realise that young people need to think beyond the classroom. We all know that going to school alone is not enough, we also realise that some people just go to university to study any course which is not their passion. So what we are doing with this programme is to prepare young people for the future.

“We are glad to partner with FCMB on this project since 2016. This programme really shows that FCMB understands the kind of future they envisage for Nigeria and they back it up with action. When this program came up it was in two-part, employability and entrepreneurship.

Tolulope said that they have been in existence for more than 25 years with a focus on in and out of school youths, “We empower youths through strategic partnership and programmes in health, livelihoods, sports, education and leadership. Our vision is to see a proactive youth population with skills for positive change.”