The Unity of Nation’s Action for Climate Change Council, UNACCC, has hailed UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, Prof. Rajat Sharma, Prof. Multi. Jeanette.

This was contained jn a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday by Senior Media Assistant to UNESCO Laureate Aremu, Emmanuel Daudu.

The World Grand Board of Trustee of Unity of Nation’s Action for Climate Change Council, (UNAccc) an official partners of United Nations Global Compact has hails the following people as stated below for established the University of Nations for Quality Education:

(I) His Excellency, Sir, the World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor, LAUREATE BY UNESCO. MISTER. BASHIRU AREMU

– Who holds the position of Founding Partner, World Grand Chancellor, World Grand President, Board of Trustees of the University of Nations for Quality Education. Who originated from Africa and holder of citizen across some countries in Americas, Asia and Europe

(II) PROFESSOR. MISTER. RAJAT KUMAR SHARMA,- Who holds the position of Founding Partner, Global President, Vice President, Vice Chancellor of the University of the Nations for Quality Education who originated from Asia at India.

(III) PROFESSOR. DR HC MULTI. JEANETTE – Who holds the position of Founding Partner, Global Secretary, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of the Nations for Quality Education. And Dean of the Faculties of Architecture, Art and Literature who originated from America in Mexico.

For established of University of Nations for Quality Education which is an official Global University of Unity of Nation’s Action for Climate Change Council, (UNAccc) which is a Leading Indian Public Policy , Think Tank and Research Institute at Gujarat. committed to protect Our Only Planet, Mother Earth from Global Warming and other adverse impacts of Climate Change. UNAccc is engaged to evolve a strategic framework for India, in identifying low carbon growth opportunities , Sustainable Development Goal 2030 implementation and facilitates a series of planned and scaled-up program, striving for lowering the carbon intensity of the economy at the macro and sectoral levels, by creating synergies and addressing the barriers, potential trade-offs and appropriate financial (Carbon Finance Models) needs to remove these blockades. Moreover, CMI works to raise India’s consensus efforts and for national preparedness to face and address global climate change adaptation and mitigation challenges.

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu The Fellow and Member Editorial Board of Cambridge Scholars Publishing in United Kingdom who also double as World Grand President of Chartered World Institute of Encyclopedia of Books explained further that the UNIVERSITY OF NATIONS FOR QUALITY EDUCATION is a co-educational institution with a prove-it-to-me educational policy that is centered on rendering a life-long service to mankind in order to achieve a grand developmental agenda. Our programmes are developed based on the Competency Based modular system and Industry Certified & Validated Professional (ICVP) training standards. In today’s competitive job market, it is not good enough to just have a recognized degree…you need to “walk and talk the language of the industry”. ICVP equips you to do that and transform you to become a valuable asset to your employer

His Excellency, Sir, the World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor, LAUREATE BY UNESCO. MISTER. BASHIRU AREMU the Founding Partner added in his information during press conference as stated below

UNIVERSITY OF NATIONS FOR QUALITY EDUCATION has received the global joints Accreditations, Chartered, Licensed and recognitions from United State of America’s Government approved Accreditor popular knowns as World Accreditation Commission which is an official partner of UNESCO and The Board of Quality Standards which is an independent international quality assurance regulator and a member of the international quality assurance agencies for higher education (INQAAHE) which is located in Spain that composed of government and non-government of accreditors that more than three hundred accreditors worldwide and also World Accreditation Commission is an official partner of International Association of Quality Assurance in Higher education (QAHE) and others worldwide.

