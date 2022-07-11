By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The need to explore strategic alignments of UN Women and private sector priorities towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria, was the focus of the just concluded two day UN Women Roundtable Dialogue with Female CEOs and Board Chairpersons in Lagos.

The female CEOs were drawn from various sectors, including banking, finance, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), construction, oil and gas, media, and ICT. Some of them include Ibukun Awosika; Co-founder WIMBIZ & Founder/CEO The Chair Centre, Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director-General & Chief Executive, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ifeyinwa Ighodalo; Co-Founder WIMBIZ & Founder, DO.II Designs Ltd, among others.

The event was organised by United Nations Women in partnership with Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ.

Speaking on the event, UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong disclosed that, the UN Women convenes female CEOs and board chairpersons as key allies in women’s economic empowerment,

According to her, the statistics of out of school children is alarming, hence, the need for collaboration between UN WOMEN and the private sector to provide a blueprint for strengthening collaboration with the private sector in Nigeria.

“In 2010, UN Women and the United Nations Global Compact developed Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which offer guidance on women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. These Principles emphasize the business case for corporate action to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment and are informed by real-life business practices and input from across the globe..

“UN Women envisages the private sector’s strengths and comparative advantages in Nigeria as essential to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals and the targets in its 5-year Strategic Plan (2022-2025).

“Many companies are investing in SDG 5 by supporting women’s economic empowerment. To date, multi-national companies have collectively invested more than $300 million and launched programmes on employment and empowerment globally.

‘The private sector produces goods and services crucial for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), providing employment opportunities, and contributing to a country’s overall development.

“UN Women needs female heads of companies and businesses as allies to create a movement for gender equality and women’s empowerment within the private sector. We also encourage companies to sign up to the Women Economic Principles (WEPs) and create a network of companies to lead the economic revival, especially post COVID-19 pandemic”, she said.

“These negative economic impacts are most felt by women and girls who generally earn and save less and hold insecure jobs or live close to the poverty line.

“Women are the majority of those employed in sectors that were worst hit by business closures, including the service sector and tourism. These sectors have limited protection against dismissal and limited access to social protection. The situation is worse in developing economies, where 70 per cent of women’s employment is in the informal economy.

“The crisis will likely roll back fragile gains made on women’s participation in the formal labour market and have knock-on impacts on personal and family income, and gender equality.

“During the deliberations, a linkage between the private sector and other previously left behind groups of women including women living with disabilities and women living in rural areas, emerged.

“Overall, UN Women’s purpose of convening female CEOs was to strengthen cooperation with the private sector and, more specifically, seek alignment between UN Women’s strategic interventions and private sector activities across priority areas, raise awareness and advocate for adopting the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), emphasizing the private sector’s role in achieving SDG 5 and incentivize behavioural change for women in the corporate world by recognizing private organizations as allies for women’s empowerment champions,” she said.

Co-founder WIMBIZ, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, reiterated the vision of WIMBIZ as an organization poised to elevating the profile of all women in whatever capacity, adding that, the UN WOMEN has a wider umbrella which includes all women, the girl child among others.

“What we are planning is relevant, topical and necessary and we are putting our words and thoughts to action starting from today”.

The Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, opined that the two day round table dialogue was an avenue for stakeholders to understand and bring to their consciousness the existence of the problem which she said, if unattended, could bring about danger.

“The consciousness should not just be in our subconscious but should lead to a sense of urgency where we begin from our different areas to make a change either on individual or organisation or institutional level.

“The Gender Equality SDG 5 is important for nation building for progress and to live a good life. Part of the action is how to form clusters of partnership. We need to look at how we would group together to solve the problems.

“At MTN foundation, we have signed on to the Women Empowerment Initiative of the United Nations and we are putting structures in place to change the narrative, especially in Africa. We are putting technology behind learning such that people are able to have access to content.

“We are running a-4-week entreprenuership training with the Pan African University.

“We believe that the capacity, capability and the funding are two sides of the same coin”, she said.

Meanwhile, Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, noted that, for 21 years, WIMBIZ has empowered women to attain leadership positions, adding that strategic partnerships and alliances are important for its existence.

“It is pertinent to note that the United Nations Women have done lots of research on issues around women, economic empowerment, spotlight initiatives agricultural sector, women security and safety among others. And because they have the data and the experience and known to be credible source, WIMBIZ has seen itself as a private sector that can partner to help in addressing some of the key elements and issues the UN has identified”.

However, the Director General, Public Procurement Agency, Lagos State, Fatai Idowu, urged business owners to see business as such. According to him, “It is a corporate activity and should be done in a manner that is corporate. “To do business with government, you have to exist as a corporate entity. Your business should have been registered, have personnel, have office, define what you want to do and what you are doing. Once that is clear, you can now participate in the business of government which has its requirements.

“The requirements largely for Lagos is that you must exist on the database of government. The moment you are on the database, the opportunities that exist would be opened unto you.”

“The most critical thing when it comes to procurement is technical capability, demonstrated ability to deliver expected results”, he stated.