By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s Umani Seasoning Day, the Management of Ajinomoto foods Nigeria Limited, AFN, and makers of Ajinomoto Umami seasoning have reassured consumers on the safety of the product as many scientific findings had proven that Ajinomoto Monosodium Glutamate, MSG, is safe for consumption.

AFN is also an affiliate of a global food giant, Ajinomoto.

The Umami Seasoning Day is celebrated every July 25th to raise awareness about the importance of the seasoning popularly known as AjI-no-moto in cooking and its safety for consumption as it brings delicious flavor to global cuisines

According to the Managing Director AFN, Mr. Noriyuki Ogushi, more than 100 years ago, the Ajinomoto Group was founded on the discovery that glutamate is responsible for Umami taste and the discovery led to the launch of the product.

He added that Umami is the taste of the amino acid glutamate – one of the most prevalent amino acids in nature and naturally present in foods like tomatoes, seafoods, vegetables, cheese, and Milk.

“We are actively developing products and seasonings, that utilize our salt-reduction technologies and the safety of Ajinonoto has long been scientifically proven and its safety approved by authorised agencies of the United Nations.

Ogushi noted that based on its safety, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning is consumed in over 130 countries, adding that the usage of MSG was to enhance taste and also increase the deliciousness of food.

Also confirming the safety of glutamate is a Professor of Enzyme and Food Biotechnology; Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammed, the Vice -Chancellor Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State who explained that MSG was found naturally in some foods including tomatoes and cheese.

“Glutamate is essential for living bodies; it is a good energy source of the brain and helps boost good feeling by regulating impulse transmission in the nerves. Excessive sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease. In fact, 30 to 40 per cent salt reduction can be achieved by adding MSG without changing the taste of the food. It is a healthy product that has been consumed by Billions of people across the globe and there is no scientific proof yet to directly associate MSG with any health issues as suggested” he added.

Also, a Professor of Microbiology, Department of Microbiology, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abiodun Sanni urged Nigerians to ignore the myths and unscientific stories about MSG and work with facts as glutamate has no health issues as purported in some quarters.

“We have a lot of glutamate in our local foods. Iru for instance is umami. When you take Iru, you take a lot of glutamate. So, people should ignore the rumours about glutamate. The human body metabolises both the natural and added glutamate in the same manner.

“MSG does not cause allergy; it does not cause asthma– no link at all; it does not cause obesity; no adverse effect on the lung. Again, no study has shown any group of people not to take glutamate.” Speaking, WASCO’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Isah Shallangwa said the product promotes significant sodium reduction and better enjoyment of meals.

“Taste is a key factor in what people like to eat and the benefits of the seasoning include enhancing and promoting the deliciousness of our meals.”

A lecturer at the Department of Food, Nutrition and Home Science, University of Port-Harcourt, Dr Helen Henry-Unaeze, urged consumers to always work with facts and evidence and to dispel misguided information and misconception about Ajinomoto.

Henry-Unaeze explained that MSG was a useful ingredient to consume less sodium since the glutamate in MSG enhances savoury flavours within foods.