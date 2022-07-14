.

By Dennis Agbo

A Coalition of Civil Society Workers and Human Rights Defenders, COCSWAHD, has hailed the reinstatement to civil service of their leader, Comrade Osmond Ugwu, who was sacked from the Enugu State Civil Service in 2010 for his mobolisation of workers to insist on the implementation of proper minimum wage chat during the administration of ex-Governor Sullivan Chime.

Ugwu who confirmed his reinstatement to newsmen said he was reinstated to his previous position as at 2010, noting that backlog of his entitlements are yet to be paid, just as he also disclosed that negotiation for the payment and proper reinstatement to his deserved position are still ongoing.

The Coalition however asked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to revisit a document it had presented to him on the fundamental issues affecting the people, workers and retired public servants of Enugu state such as impunity in the system, report of the representative of the civil society in the EndSARS judicial panel and Police brutality and to make public the report of the Administrative panel, as well as for implementation of the recommendations of the National Economic Council on the EndSARS protest.

The Human Rights activists also asked Governor Ugwuanyi to lift the embargo on transportation by tricycle and mini buses in the state beyond 9pm, stating that the embargo has become overkill, has over lasted and grounded socio-economic activities, particularly in the state capital.

In a press Conference in Enugu on Wednesday, the coalition said: “We wish to thank His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu state for his support to the coalition towards enhancing our services to humanity. We thank him also for reinstating our Convener, Comrade Osmond Ugwu back to Enugu state civil service.

“We demand for the payment of ceased salaries and allowances and benefits if the 14 former legislators of Enugu state House of Assembly that were unjustly ceased by former Governor of Enugu state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, during his regime because of their opposition to his unjust policies during his regime, Security challenges and abuse of fundamental human rights of the people.

“Also, there is an unjust hardship imposed on the poor people that do not have vehicles as a result of the ban on movement of Keke and commercial vehicles from 9pm in Enugu; clearing of arrears of pension and gratuity of retired workers of local government and state workers, including those of the primary school teachers; payment of minimum wage to local government staff and those of the parastatals, etc.”

The coalition led by Ugwu and Comrade Chukwudi Aniachuna as secretary at the conference demanded from the federal government for the unconditional release of all political detainees in Nigeria, including the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igbogho of the Yoruba nation and also to engage them in constructive discuss.

“We call for a full scale probe on the activities of the immediate past Chief Justice of Federal; the alleged report of recruitment of Boko Haram agents in the correctional Service and the Kuje prison attack. We also call on Nigerians to rise against the water bill pending at the National Assembly,” the group demanded.