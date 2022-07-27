…As Enugu Diaspora Community donates items to school children, etc.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the 17 million Nigerians in the Diaspora for their exceptional contributions towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event to mark this year’s Diaspora Day celebration in Abuja, with the theme, “Diaspora Engagement in Global challenging Times for National Development”, Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that the topic was aptly chosen in view of contemporary economic and social challenges facing many countries in the world including Nigeria.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Diaspora, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the event was designed to facilitate engagements among Diasporans with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of governments, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all important stakeholders in the implementation of the national framework for the effective engagement of Diasporans for national development.

The governor disclosed that his administration has continued to follow the examples set by the Federal Government to establish policies and legislations and embark on projects aimed at enhancing Diaspora engagement for the overall benefit of the nation.

He added that the state government has set up numerous projects in the health, education, housing and other sectors in that regard, disclosing: “Just recently, I gave permission for the Enugu State Diaspora Bill to be presented to the State Executive Council (EXCO), and thereafter sent to the State House of Assembly in our bid to establish a full State Diaspora Commission.

“This is in addition to other programmes and projects we are lining up to harness and realise in full, the potentials offered by engagement with Enugu State Diasporans”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, for instituting the remarkable celebration.

The governor went further to applaud the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for bringing the vision of the body to fruition.

He equally expressed gratitude to NIDCOM for inviting him as Special Guest of Honour to celebrate the 17 million Nigerians in the Diaspora and their worthy contributions towards the development of Nigeria.

Hallmark of the 2022 Diaspora Day celebration in Enugu State was an outreach programme embarked upon by the Enugu State Diaspora Community in primary schools across different local government areas in the state.

The programme, which was spearheaded by the governor’s Special Adviser on Diaspora, Mrs. Ezekwu, involved the distribution of writing materials, school bags, mosquito nets and anti-malaria drugs to the pupils in the schools visited.

The delegation of the Enugu State Diaspora Community also visited St. Louisa Home in Enugu for mentally challenged and handicapped children.

Recall that the Enugu State Diaspora Community had lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment and mobilizing indigenes of the state resident abroad for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the state.