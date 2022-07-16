By Boluwaji Obahopo

Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom and Chief Mrs Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has announced the arrival of a new baby boy into the family.

Chief Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who disclosed this to Vanguard on Friday in a telephone message said she gave birth to the baby boy last Wednesday.

“Myself and my husband, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan are very happy for the blessing of a bouncing baby boy.

“We thanked God Almighty for this blessing. We are full of gratitude and thanks to God.

“To God be the glory. Our son was born three days ago. This is him with my husband, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom.”