Delta APC stalwart and former governorship aspirant, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael has hailed the appointment of Former Federal Minister of Niger Delta, Godsday Orubebe as the Director General for the party’s governorship campaign in Delta State.

Michael said this when he met with Orubebe recently in preparation for next year’s governorship election.

With APC trying to takeover a state that has been under the leadership of PDP since 1999, Uba said the knowledge of Orubebe will play a very key role in the party’s push to overthrow the ruling party in the state.

‘Elder Godsday Orubebe is not a novice in Delta Dtate politics, so tasking him with the responsibility of leading our party’s campaign is like fitting a square peg in a square hole’, Uba told Vanguard

‘He was in the PDP before, now he’s with us in the APC, and his wealth of grace experience will come in handy as we try to claim Delta state and rescue it from over two decades of misrule’

Deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege is the APC’s flag bearer for next year’s election.