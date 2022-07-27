By Elizabeth Osayande

The duo of chief executive officer, CEO, Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle, and the founder, CEO, Comic Republic, Jide Martin have emerged among top 10 finalists for the new Africa education medal

Other finalists included : former President of Tanzania and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Global Partnership for Education, H.E. Jakaya Kikwete; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng; Founder and CEO of GoToSpace, Botswana, Basuti Bolo; and Founder and Chairman of Enko Education, Ivory Coast, Cyrille Nkontchou;

Others were: Executive Director of STEAM Labs Africa, in Kenya , Felix Malombe; Executive Director of Zizi Afrique Foundation, Kenya, John Mugo; National Coordinator of Think Young Women, Gambia, Musu Bakoto Sawo; and Founder and CEO of the Georges Malaika Foundation, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Noella Coursaris Musunka.

Africa Education Medal was founded to recognise the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent and to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch.

Meanwhile, while the finalists will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria, the winner of the award will be announced in September.

Congratulating the two Nigerians for emerging among the top 10 for the award, the Managing Director at HP Africa, Brad Pulford said that:” Congratulations to Folawe Omikunle and Jide Martin on being named Top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal. In honouring their tireless work to improve education, I hope many others will be inspired to follow their outstanding examples as leaders in the field.

“HP has been committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. Achieving this bold goal wouldn’t be possible without empowered education leaders and trailblazers who are at the forefront of the rapidly changing education environment.

“A quality education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities. It will skill the next generation to fulfil their full potential in a world being transformed by technology.”Pulford explained.