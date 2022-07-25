By Biodun Busari

Two Nigerian men, Tosin Amos Arowoshegbe and Eze, lost their lives on Saturday following a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Vaughan, Ontario, north of Toronto in Canada.

York Regional Police detectives said officers responded to report of a shooting at ATL Lounge, a restaurant and nightclub in the early hours of Saturday.

According to The Paradise, the police said the shooters escaped the scene before they arrived and no descriptions of the suspects have been published.

“On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a night club in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street for a report of a shooting,” Constable Maniva Armstrong said in a statement.

The statement revealed that the two Nigerians were 25 and 22 year-olds, and there was another 20-year-old female that also fell victim.

“When officers arrived on scene they located three victims with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A 20-year-old female victim was transported to hospital suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim is currently recovering in hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arriving.

“Officers are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area or in the establishment at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“Investigators are also seeking any cell phone video or photographs from inside or outside the establishment, video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways.

“This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at [email protected], or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.”

The owners of the nighclub posted a message of condolences on Instagram in which they revealed the two victims were employed as security guards at the lounge.

“With heavy hearts today we are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that took place outside of ATL Lounge last night taking the lives of our security guards Eze and Tosin,” the message stated.