By Biodun Busari

Nigerians expressed displeasure and shock over the worsening security challenges, as two deadly assaults perpetrated by terrorists shook the country yesterday.

Firstly, gunmen, Tuesday, opened fire on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State. A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

He said security operatives and an advance team heading for Daura, Buhari’s hometown, ahead of Sallah, were attacked near Dutsinma in Katsina.

The Nigerian Correctional Service, through his spokesperson, Umar Abubakar confirmed that armed gunmen, on Tuesday night, launched an attack on the Custodial Centre in the Kuje area council, Abuja.

Among those who had reacted on Twitter are former presidential aide, Reno Omokri and co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu.

@renoomokri tweeted: “Unknown Gunmen have gotten to Abuja? And they helped Boko Haram members escape from Kuje prison? What has Nigeria become? Is anyone in charge of this country? And when Gov Ortom said bandits could overrun Aso Rock and Abuja on Channels, he was almost yanked off air!”

@AishaYesufu reacted: “How many are we going to sacrifice for Buhari’s remaining months in office? There is zero security in Nigeria. What we have is illusion of security. 2023 election is choice between life and death not whose turn to rule. Who’s the next victim?”

@FS_Yusuf_ said: “In 1 day: The President’s convoy was attacked by terrorists in Katsina. Kuje Prison Area, Abuja was attacked by terrorists. Nigeria is a failed state! It will take more than 8 years to fix this APC mess.”

The buck of the insecurity in Nigeria stops on one table – that of President Buhari. He swore to reduce the insecurity,” @OgbeniDipo said. “He swore to deal decisively with terrorists. He swore to secure the country. The Police, SSS and other Intelligence Gathering Agencies have questions to answer.”

“Kuje prison has been attacked for the umpteenth time under President Buhari’s watch.Terrorists have been shooting for over 1hr without any trace of resistance. But make FG hear say youths wan protest, police go kit up like Power Rangers enter armoured tanks. Nigeria will work,” @OnyiiKaluUmex

@KadariaAhmed noted: “#Kuje #Daura Terrorists have tested Nigeria and found her wanting; a state that cannot defend itself or its people. Perhaps we can now stop pretending about the efficacy of the fight against terror, own the failures and accept we are at war! These truths may enable the right response.”