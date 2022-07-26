By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun 111, has congratulated former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian High Commissioner to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd) over his new chieftaincy title of ‘Garkuwan Keffi’ at the weekend.

Olowu in a congratulatory message he personally signed commended the former army chief for the recognition and honour over the ‘Garkuwan Keffi’ meaning ‘Shield’ conferred on him by Keffi Emirate Council led by Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo-Yamusa.

Olowu maintained that the eminent personalities across the country and the crowd that witnessed the turbaned of Ambassador Buratai at the emir’s palace in Keffi Local Government area of the state on Saturday was a testimony to the good works and his contribution to the Nigerian army which he (Buratai) served meritoriously, and humanity on a selfless basis

The monarch said; “I want to congratulate Ambassador TY Buratai for this new chieftaincy title of ‘ Garkuwan Keffi’ meaning a ‘Shield’.

“This is another testimony to the fact that he is loved by many despite attempts by detractors to paint him black. I urged him to work harder because the reward of hard work is more work.

“This also testifies to the fact that people appreciate what you have done and still doing for the country. This new title should further reinvigorate you to do more for posterity.

“On behalf of my good people of Owu Kuta In Ayedire Local Government of Osun State, congratulations.”