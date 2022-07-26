Member federal house of representatives, representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Rep Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has donated 20 motorcycles to the regional security network, Amotekun in Ondo State.

The motorcycles was presented to the security network through his mother, Mrs. Yinka Tunji-Ojo on Tuesday. According to her, this move is part of the commitment of the Lawmaker to complement the efforts of the State government to boosting the security architecture of the State.

“We will not rest until we create a structure which can effectively and proactively combat the nefarious activities of criminals across the 18 local government of the State” she stated on behalf of the Lawmaker.

She also added that Rep Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo will continue to do more to ensure the safety of his constituents and neighboring communities.

It would be recalled that Rep Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo two years ago donated four vehicles to the officials of the Nigerian Police Force in the region.