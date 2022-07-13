By Prince Osuagwu

Signal Alliance Technology Holding SATH is dreaming a future driven entirely by technology solutions and innovation.

The Nigeria-based technology company which has operated in cloud services, technology, consulting and early-stage tech startups investments since the past 25 years said it has a clear vision of how to berth this future.

Just about a year ago, the company which traded as Signal alliance at inception, transited into a Holding Company, HoldCo, spreading tentacles into diverse areas of tech business to evolve a wholistic apprach to digital ecosystem.

Now, one year into HoldCo operations, SATH has birthed three subsidiaries to properly align its desires to lead tech business in the digital economy.

The companies are- Cloudsa; an indigenous cloud solution company, Signal Alliance Consulting; an enterprise technology consulting company and SAS Ware; an early stage technology investment company.

Speaking at the event to unveil them and also celebrate one year of life as a HoldCo, Chairman of SATH, Collins Onuegbu said “ After 25 years as a Limited company, and now one year of transitioning into a Holding company, we feel like a start-up again. It is very important for investors and the media to start focusing on Enterprise technology companies”.

The general managers of the different subsidiaries who were in attendance, acknowledged the importance of technology in every aspect of the economy and how they have positioned their subsidiaries for the future that Technology holds.

Mrs Busola Komolafe, the general manager of Cloudsa; listed out some of the services they offer that SMEs can leverage on to thrive. She also highlighted the importance of the SMEs migrating their businesses to the cloud.

Chucks Nwafor the general manager of SAS Ware also pointed out its growing portfolio of tech start-ups and early stage companies in Health tech and Fin tech, the subsidiary has supported and how these tech start-ups are still thriving.

For Kenneth Ufomba of Signal Alliance Consulting, his subsidiary is equipped to provide value and technology support to different sectors of the economy, especially enterprise solutions hat will arise in the future.

Looking at all the prospects the subsidiaries are proposing to enthrone into the digital space and the total picture of SATH ideology to using technology to improve the economy, an excited Group Executive Director; SATH, Mrs Adanma Onuegbu, couldn’t hold back her prediction for the future. She said: “I see a bright future. I see a bright Nigeria with a bright economy. I look forward to a future positively driven by Technology”