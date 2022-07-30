19-year-old Odunbamku Adesoga Somorin, who left Nigeria at a tender age for Trinidad and Tobago, in the West Indies will release his debut singles, titled “Vibrate” tomorrow.

According to the Nigerian-Trinidadian, Vibrate is part of the album that will drop later in the year.

Adesoga, who said he was driven to educate, entertain and motivate people through music, fitness and spirituality, noted that Vibrate is a record about energy, trusting intuition, and, feeling vibes.

The singles will be available on all music streaming channels from Monday, August 1, 2022.

The multitalented youngster, whose parents are from royal families in Ogun State, is also a strong promoter of black consciousness and a social crusader, like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, his mentor and inspiration.

Adesoga said through his music, he aims to connect the African/Carribean diasporas to correct the age-long misconceptions about so many issues surrounding Nigeria and Africa at large, while ultimately gunning for Grammy, among many other awards.

