By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, is bereaved following the demise of his younger brother, Ja’afaru Jaji Sambo.

Friends and well-wishers described Ja’afaru as a quintessential gentleman, a master strategist, a philanthropist, a loyalist, a family man, a dependable friend, and devote Muslim.

A statement signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, described the deceased as “an embodiment of what the Sambo brothers represent which differentiates them from others: Decorum, philanthropism, respect, sincerity, and team spirit. “

He was said to be sponsoring well over 300 students from Jalingo Local Government before his demise.