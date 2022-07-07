Mohammed Bello-Koko

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, has said the experience of the new Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo and Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, will add value the transport sector.

The duo were sworn in yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NPA boss made the remarks on his social media handle.

He said: “I wish to on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority, felicitate with you on your appointments as the Honourable Minister and Minister of State for Transportation respectively by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Whilst the Authority looks forward to tapping from your wealth of experience and track record of excellent performance in advancing the frontiers of trade facilitation, please accept assurances of our esteemed regards and goodwill”.