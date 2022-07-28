By Dirisu Yakubu

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has appointed, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, as Chief of Staff.

Dantsoho holds a Ph.D. in Maritime Technology, from John Moores University, UK, M.Sc in International Transport from University of Wales, Cardiff, UK, and a B.Sc from the University of Maiduguri.

Dr. Dantsoho has been in the maritime industry for more than 25 years, with skills in Maritime Technology, Ports Management and Operations, Logistics, amongst others, working with international institutions, including the World Bank and Crown Agent UK, among others.

He was also at one time, the Port Manager of Onne Port in Rivers State.

