Senator Shehu Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Rights activists and former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has flayed Government’s failure to secure the release of victims of Kaduna-Abuja attack after over 95 days captivity.

He therefore declared interest to join the planned protest by family members of the victims to compel the Federal Government to hasten action and secure their release.

Sani, also the President of Civil Rights Congress (CRC) promised to be physically present during the protest to lend his voice to the call on government to act now and not later for the sake of the lives of victims, who according to him are suffering untold hardship in the forest.

Speaking during a private meeting with the family members of the victims in Kaduna, Senator Shehu Sani said,”as long as they remain hostage in the hands of terrorists, the people of North-western Nigeria and the whole country will never be free and comfortable.”

He said “you can imagine how an 85 year mother living in a forest, in a rainy season like this, having to contain to live with wild animals and serpents in the forest. Our comfort and safety is tied to freedom of these hostages.”

“It is only unimaginable that a nation with a population of over 211 million people ,with such ernomous investment in security and defense ,but is so impossible to get the hostages out .”

“Their lives is our lives, their situation reflects the situation in the country if they can’t sleep, we can’t sleep.”

“Now for 3 months we have all been put under tension, all because of the situation of these abducted mothers, sisters, brothers and children.”

He however, commended the efforts of the negotiators and urged them never to relent untill all the abducted are released.

“What is very clear to each and every one of us is that the life of each and every hostage is more important than any price we are going to pay to get them out.There is no price that is too much to get this hostages out of captivity”

“The terrorists have made their demands and I believe it is not too much for the federal government to do all that is needed to get this hostages out of captivity,” he said.

While narrating the ordeal of victims to Shehu Sani, Abdulfatai Jimoh one of the leaders and relatives of the kidnapped victims, said since some of the victims were released about 3 weeks ago, the information gathered from them revealed they were facing terrible conditions.

He said they sleep in the open, under the sun, under the rain and exposed to environmental as well as health hazards .

“We have done all we could, humanly possible to secure their release and now we have resolved to embark on physical protest to force Federal Government to act immediately and get our mothers, sisters, brothers and children out of the forest,” he said.