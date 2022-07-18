By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former military governor of Benue and Kano states, General Idris Garba (retd), has appealed to Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State to assist and rescue his wife and four children abducted during the terrorists attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Speaking through his brother when the governor’s representative visited his Kaduna home, the former governor said he has been traumatised and was having sleepless nights since his loved ones were abducted.

“We have been going through lots of nightmares since the incident occurred. The agonising incident is causing sleepless nights to members of the family.

“We, therefore, urge the state government to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped children and grandchildren of the family,” Mr Garba, brother to the former governor has said.

Garba said the family members in captivity were his son, Abubakar Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Bobbo and his four children, Ibrahim, Fatima, Imran and Zainab.

Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, who represented the state governor, appealed to the families of General Garba and other families whose loved ones were abducted to have confidence in the ability of the government to do all that is needed in rescuing the captives.