…As IKIKE achieves first oil production

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has again scored French oil giant, TotalEnergies Limited as Nigeria’s most commitment supporter of Nigerian content development.

Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary,

NCDMB, affirmed the industry rating Wednesday at the Government Technical College (GCT) Port Harcourt, Rivers state where TotalEnergies did groundbreaking for construction of technical workshop, a 200-bed hostel, and a 25-blocks classroom in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Wabote, represented by NCDMB Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Patrick Obah, noted that, “Where other operators are divesting Nigeria, Total has continued to invest in Nigeria and achieving great strides in Nigerian Content.

“It is on the basis of this guideline that TotalEnergies got approval for the Human Capital Development plan of the Ikike Project, upon which she committed to constructing, equipping, and handing over the Mechanical Workshop, 25 classroom block and a modern hostel accommodation block for 200 students at the GCT.

“We have always wanted Nigeria to innovate the development world to empower our youths to explore horizons beyond their own, develop their mental resilience and discover the bonds of mutuality that cut across differences of culture, ethnicity, religion, or background.

“Through this gesture, TotalEnergies Ltd, has once again demonstrated that you remain the staunchest supporter of Nigerian Content Development and of the spirit behind its concept.”

Managing Director, TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster, represented by TotalEnergies’ Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset, Mr Guillaume Dulout, stated that, “The projects are designed to upgrade standard of infrastructure in the school, create good learning atmosphere, improve standard of living for the students and equip vocational students with life skills.

“It represents our full alignment with the initiatives of the NCDMB Board to develop technical expertise and professionalism in the Nigerian oil & gas sector.”

He disclosed that “TotalEnergies’ IKIKE project with investment decision in 2019 achieved First Oil few days ago, a milestone achieved without any Lost Time Injury or incident. Ikike recorded significant local content milestones.

“As expected, the success recorded by Ikike demonstrates team work at its best. This is what TotalEnergies and our partners want to replicate as we deepen our collaboration with NCDMB in the area of technical education, with the ground breaking today.”