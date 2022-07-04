The lottery is one of the most common ways people seek to transform their economic problems into financial abundance and freedom, and with the advances in technology, the number of people participating in online gaming and betting worldwide continues to increase, as people can now play online games, sports betting, and lotteries from anywhere in the world.

There are many lottery service providers around the world. For new lottery players, the pertinent question is, which is the top world lottery to play from Nigeria? Online lottery players consider several factors deciding which lottery service provider they should play with. These factors include winning odds, jackpot policy, bonuses, payout records, etc.

If you want to play online lotteries, this article will show you which are the best lotteries worldwide and which you can play online from Nigeria, so that all online lottery players can cash out big money wins.

Top 5 Best World Lottery Companies To Play

1. US Powerball

The US Powerball lottery is the best lottery company to play from anywhere in the world, especially from Nigeria. It is a lottery company founded in 1992 and offered by 45 states in the US. The US Powerball holds the record of being the lottery company with the largest jackpot ever paid in history: in 2016, they announced the greatest jackpot win of $1.5 billion, awarded to two American couples.

Maureen and David Kaltschmidt, along with John and Lisa Robinson, won the largest jackpot on the US Powerball and, to date, no other win has exceeded this amount. This is one factor new online players consider when they choose the top world lotteries to play from globally. The US Powerball is available to online players from anywhere in the world, allowing players to cash out big!

The question that is probably on your mind is: how do you play to win this juicy amount? In the US Powerball, players have to choose five numbers from 69 options along with an additional Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players also stand a chance to multiply their prize through an option called ‘power play’ and this implies that, if you were not lucky enough to win the star prize, you can still have a chance to win big!

Winning Stats On The U.S. Powerball

• Your odds of winning a prize in the lottery are the same in every Powerball drawing.

• Your chance of winning a prize in the $40 million jackpot is 1 in 24.9.

• When the jackpot hits $1 billion, your chance of winning a prize remains 1 in 24.9.

• If more tickets are sold in a drawing, it does not affect your odds of winning the jackpot.

• The highest jackpot won in the US Powerball remains at $1.5 billion.

2. US Mega Millions

The US Mega Millions lottery is another platform with exciting offers that will interest new players. The US Mega Millions is the second-largest lottery company after the US Powerball. In 2013, it recorded a milestone in lottery winnings history with a record $648 million; in 2018, it set another record of USD 1 billion, and it further extended to $1.537 billion. This will definitely attract global players to partake in the Mega Millions lottery.

Mega Millions draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays. Players are required to pick five numbers from a range of 1 to 70 along with a mega ball number from 1 to 25 for the jackpot. This is how the Mega Millions lottery is played, and it is open to players from all across the globe, giving them a great chance of winning the draw’s top prize.

Winning Stats On The US Mega Millions

• The odds of going home with the Mega Millions star prize is 1:24.

• The minimum jackpot at Mega Millions starts at $20 million.

• The highest win in the Mega Millions remains $1.537 billion.

3. EuroMillions

Third on the list is the EuroMillions. EuroMillions was founded in February 2004 by three European countries: France, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Later in October 2004, six other European countries joined it as well. Winners have emerged from all over Europe on the EuroMillions lottery, and this game is now available to players from anywhere in the world.

Like the US Powerball and Mega Millions, players have to select five winning numbers and two additional numbers, and if the seven numbers are chosen in the draw, the player stands a chance to win the jackpot. EuroMillions draws are held on Tuesday and Friday nights. The EuroMillions lottery is available to online players from anywhere in the world, with tickets available to buy online.

Winning Stats On EuroMillions

• The biggest EuroMillions win is a record £185 million in October 2021, and the winner was in France, and second on the list is the recent £184 million in the UK in May 2022.

• The odds of winning the EuroMillions jackpot is 1:140 million.

4. EuroJackpot

The EuroJackpot is one of the biggest lotteries in Europe and the world. It was founded in 2012 by six European countries and later joined by other countries across Europe. The EuroJackpot reaches more audiences across Europe compared to EuroMillions. The record jackpot winner is the recent €110 million prize won by a group of 15-Germans in May 2022.

The EuroJackpot is played by picking five numbers from a total of fifty possible numbers and two other numbers from another set of 10. EuroJackpot draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays, and verification of winning tickets takes place in Denmark and Germany. EuroJackpot tickets are now available online for new players outside Europe to play as well.

Winning Stats On EuroJackpot

• EuroJackpot guarantees a minimum jackpot of €10 million.

• The odds of winning the star prize in EuroJackpot are 1:140,000,000.

• The record jackpot won on EuroJackpot is €110 million, which was won in May 2022.

• Germany is the country with the largest number of winners, with fifty-six people until May 2022.

5. SuperEnalotto

Previously known as Enalotto, the SuperEnalotto has existed since the 1950s but changed to SuperEnalotto in 1997 in Italy. The SuperEnalotto comes with a unique feature called the SuperStar. By matching the SuperStar number with the winning number, players who have not won the jackpot have the opportunity to multiply their prize up to 100 times, or a fixed amount will be paid out if the player fails to match any of the six major numbers.

SuperEnalotto is played by matching six numbers out of 90. If all six numbers are matched, the player wins the jackpot. In October 2010, a group of seventy people won the record jackpot of €177 million. The SuperEnalotto draws are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in Italy. And now players can play the SuperEnalotto online from anywhere in the world!

Winning Stats On SuperEnalotto

• The odds of winning the SuperEnalotto jackpot are 1:622,614,630.

• The record jackpot won was €177 million in October 2010, won by a group of seventy people.

Final Thoughts

Online players no longer have to visit lottery shops to play. Technology has made it easier for online players to participate in lotteries from the comfort of their homes anywhere in the world, giving players the chance to win exciting cash prizes and even the big jackpot.