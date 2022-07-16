By Biodun Busari

Former Chelsea defender, John Terry has sent a congratulatory message to the West London club’s new centre-back signing Kalidou Koulibaly after the completion of a €40 million deal.

Chelsea completed the signing of the Senegalese defender from Serie A side, Napoli this week.

The Stamford Bridge outfit were in need of reinforcements at the defence line, following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Therefore, Koulibaly’s arrival has been seen as vital to bring wealth of experience to the club.

The Senegal international has received a welcoming message from the Blues icon John Terry, who also wore jersey number 26 – the number Koulibaly wore at Napoli.

‘Welcome to @ChelseaFC Good Luck mate 26,’ Terry commented on Chelsea’s Instagram post introducing the new signing.

The Chelsea legend added on another Instagram post: ‘Top signing this is.”

