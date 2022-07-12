LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 19: WizKid performs on stage at The O2 Arena on October 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

By Adeleye Adegboyega

FeatureByTurntable – Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Chart Methodology

Tracking Week- Friday, July 1st (New Music Friday) to Thursday, July 7th, 2022

Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%

Data provided by Radiomonitor

Top 10 Countdown

“Peace Be Unto You” by YBNL sensational superstar, Asake leads the countdown as it was the most heard song on airplay in the past week. The hit song gathered 2.94 million Nigerian streams and 68.8 million airplay impressions.

It is closely followed by Kizz Daniel’s intercontinental hit song “Buga(Lo Lo Lo)” ft. Tekno. The street anthem ranks No.2 on the chart with 3.07 million Nigerian streams and 62.1 million airplay impressions. “Buga” emerged as the most-streamed song during the tracking week.

At No.3, Mavins’ hit song “Overloading(OVERDOSE)” ft. Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx & Boy Spyce tallied 2.86 million Nigerian streams and 48.7 million airplay impressions.

“Last Last” by African Giant, Burna Boy ranks as No.4 with 1.66 million Nigerian streams and 53.9 million airplay impressions. “Palazzo” by Spinall & Asake rounds up the top five with 1.69 million Nigerian streams and 48.6 million airplay impressions.

The song at No.6 is “Sugarcane(Remix)” by Ghanian superstar singer, Camidoh ft. Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, Darkoo, and fellow Ghanian, King Promise. The song tallied 1.40 million Nigerian streams and 45.1 million airplay impressions while Ruger’s “Girlfriend” is at No.7 with 1.47 million Nigerian streams and 40.1 million airplay impressions.

No.8 is “Loving You” by Zinoleesky, Mayorkun’s “Certified Loner(No Competition)” is No.9, while Omah Lay’s “Woman” completes the Top 10 Countdown for the week.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Countdown- Chart Week of July 1-7, 2022

Peace Be Unto You(PBUY)- Asake Buga(Lo Lo Lo)- Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno Overloading(OVERDOSE)- Mavins ft. Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx & Boy Spyce Last Last- Burna Boy Palazzo- Spinall & Asake Surgacane(Remix)- Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise Girlfriend- Ruger Loving You- Zinoleesky Certified Loner(No Competition)- Mayorkun Woman- Omah Lay

