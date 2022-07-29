By Adeleye Adegboyega

Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring fast-rising singer/ fellow record-label mate, Asake is the No.1 song in Nigeria as it rockets to No. 1 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100. “Bandana” displaced last week’s No.1 song, ” For My Hand” by Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran.

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, July 15th (New Music Friday) to Thursday, July 21st, 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (July 15-21, 2022)

Bandana- Fireboy DML ft. Asake

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ makes the biggest jump to No. 1 on any chart published by TurnTable Charts – moving from No. 66 (after being available for a day last week) to No. 1 on this week’s chart.

‘Bandana’ tallied 4.47 million Nigerian streams (No. 1 on streaming) and 49.5 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio).

This is Fireboy DML’s first No. 1 entry on the Nigeria Top 100 while ‘Bandana’ is Asake’s second chart-topper on the biggest music chart in Nigeria. Asake also had two No. 1 songs on the defunct TurnTable Top 50; Fireboy DML’s ‘Peru’ also reached No. 1 on the chart earlier in 2022.

Peace Be Unto You(PBUY)- Asake

Former No. 1, ‘Peace Be Unto You’ by Asake stays at No. 2 for another week – it also tops the TV chart in Nigeria for a second straight week (14.7 million in TV reach).

It’s Plenty- Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty’ rises 6-3 on this week’s Top 100; it tallied 3.28 million Nigerian streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 44 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio). For My Hand- Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

Last week’s No. 1 ‘For My Hand’ by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran drops to No. 4.

Overloading(OVERDOSE)- Mavins ft. Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx & Boy Spyce

Mavins’ ‘Overloading (OVERDOSE)’ drops 4-5 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100. The song features an ensemble cast of Ayra Starr, Crayon, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce & Magixx.

Buga(Lo Lo Lo)- Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno

At No. 6 is Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ dropping from No. 3.

7.Girlfriend- Ruger

Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ returns to its No. 7 peak on the chart. It is highest charting song that is not released under EMPIRE or Mavins.

Last Last- Burna Boy

Rounding out this week’s top ten, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ falls 5-8 on the chart. Certified Loner(No Competition)- Mayorkun

Mayorkun’s ‘Certified Loner (No Competition)’ ascends 13-9 on the Top 100.

‘Certified Loner’ returns to its No. 9 peak following the premiere of its official video during the tracking week and a gain in radio airplay resulting in a total of 52.7 million in airplay audience impressions during the tracking week.

Ijo (Laba Laba) – Crayon

The only new entry in this week’s top ten is Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba),’ which moves 18-10. The song is No. 1 on this week’s radio chart with 53.6 million in radio reach.

With ‘Overloading’ at No. 5 and ‘Ijo’ at No. 10, Crayon becomes one of the few artistes with multiple top ten entries on the Nigeria Top 100.

