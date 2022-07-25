By Emmanuel Okogba

Tobi Amusan raced to Gold on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA in the women’s 100m hurdles event.

The African, Commonwealth and now World champion’s record breaking campaign began from the heats where she set a new African Record from Heat 3.

Amusan’s emotions betrayed her when Nigeria’s national anthem was played during her Gold medal celebration as she shed tears of joy. She also got a prize money of $100,000.

Below is a timeline of how Tobi Amusan won Nigeria’s first World Athletics Championships Gold.

Heat 3: African Record

Tobi Amusan eased to victory in Heat 3 in a time of 12.40s to set a new African Record. She surprised spectators by putting up a performance that was expected for a final.

Semi Final Heat 1

Amusan obliterated two records in the Semis. She broke her African Record set in the heats and the 12.20s World Record set by America’s America’s Kendra that has stood for six years.

Final

Tobi Amusan, yet again, ran 12.o6s in the final to beat Olympic Champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and won Nigeria’s first ever Gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The time was, however, ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.

Amusan will next compete at the Commonwealth Games beginning on Thursday, July 28 in Birmingham.

