By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan walked away with a cheque of $100,000 for winning Gold in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles event in Eugene, Oregon where she also smashed her own record she set in the semi-final.

Amusan finished in a wind-assisted time of 12.06s better than the 12.12s she ran in the semis. The time was later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.

Amusan who is the current Commonwealth Champion beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who finished second and Olympic Champion from Cuba, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who came third.

World Athletics on it’s Twitter handles wrote: “Continuing to put our pledges towards greater gender equality into practice. #WeGrowAthletics by proudly funding the women’s world record programme at #WorldAthleticsChamps.”

