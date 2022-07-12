Tiwa Savage teases new collaboration with Marlian-record superstar singer, Zinoleesky

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, Tiwa Savage has shared a snippet of a yet-to-be-released tune on social media.

The post was shared with the caption We must #Jaiyeforeign as Tiwa is seen vibing and dancing to the amazing tune which features street-hop/Marlian sensational superstar singer, Zinoleesky.

Fans of both artistes are excited and can’t wait for the official release of the feel-good/party vibe by the songstress and Afrobeats Amapiano raving sensation titled “Jaiye Foreign” . The Amapiano jam is one that would surely be a street anthem and will surely enjoy raves on the street and from the music community at large.

The song is likely produced by creative superstar singer and music producer, Pheelz whose producer/mixer tag could be heard in the first few seconds of the Afrobeat Amapiano sensational jam.

Tiwa Savage has always proved her dynamism and creative style of music as she is loved by the street music lovers for her energetic and electrifying performance on stage. This isn’t her first collaboration with a street hop sensation, The “African-Bad Gal” previously featured street hop singer/ Marlian leader, Naira Marley in a track titled “Ole” and superstar rapper/singer, Zlatan in “Shotan”.