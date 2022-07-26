By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigerian singer and Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, in a surprise video call, celebrated Tobi Amusan for her outstanding performance at the hurdles event in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Amusan has been showered with accolades as the World Athletic Championships 100m hurdles record holder at the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, which was held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Savage, in a congratulatory video, gushed over the 25-year-old Amusan, who ran a time of 12.06 seconds, to win gold in the final of the championships on Sunday.

The 42-year-old singer had a virtual time out with Amusan, who has been trying to get in touch with her via Facetime.

While praying for Amusan, Savage expressed gratitude to Amusan for making Nigerians, especially the women proud.

Meanwhile, Savage has pledged her full support for the athlete, saying “Thank you, thank you. God bless you. Any support, anything, I’m with you a 100%. I’m so happy for you,” Tiwa said as she gushed over Tobi.

“I was about to post you. I picked up my phone and I got a message from Papa that you are trying to reach me. I was like, Wow!! I can’t wait to see you!, she said.

In a video she posted, Savage caption reads, “I was literally about to post you and got this message. @ihurdle-33.0 you made every Nigerian, especially women, so proud and inspired today. God bless you Queen.”