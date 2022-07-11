By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu in Daura has sdesceibef Senator Kashim Shettima, the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag-bearer as one of Nigeria’s finest.

The APC governor made the remark while speaking with newsmen after a close door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura on Monday.

The Chairman of the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) further said that Tinubu’s choice of Vice President, in the person of Kashim Shetima was a pleasant surprise.

Bagudu said, “Shetima will bring a lot of value to the presidential ticket. So, we are quite pleased and we pray that his formidable capacity will complement the well known formidable capacity of our presidential flag-bearer and Nigerians will indeed be convinced that this is about the best team of the party that 2022 primaries has produced.

“We are very proud of this and we congratulate Mr president, that under his leadership one of the most transparent primaries took place with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our presidential flag-bearer.

“We the Governors are very proud and equally, we are very happy and proud that the vice presidential candidate is no less a person than Kashim Shetima and we believe that they will bring action to the campaign.”

On the achievement of the APC led government in the last seven years, Bagudu said: “Despite the recession and pandemic that confronted the country, President Buhari’s track record of achievement overwhelms any unmet expectations of life.

“No matter how hard you work somethings may not be accomplished even as you wish. For example, we fought in the last seven years all through recession, the COVID and now the Russia – Ukraine war that’s affecting every part of the globe but yet Nigeria has remained resilient because of the policies that have been pursued by President Muhammadu Buhari and embraced by state governors both those of APC and non APC state.”

The Governors who made the trip include Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Tinubu, while paying homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura hometown on Sunday, unveiled former Governor of Borno State and current serving Senator, Kashim Shetima as his choice for Vice President come 2023.